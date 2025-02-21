Police Detain Geza's Wife For Questioning

We address you at the instance of our above-mentioned client whom we understand you visited at her home on 17th and 18th February 2025. Please note our interest going forward and make all your requests through ourselves.

We are instructed that you attended at our client’s premises on the 17th of February 2025 and spoke to our client’s sister who advised that our client was not home.

Your team of four details returned to her house on 18th February 2025 and spoke with our client. Various questions were posed to her which she answered.

The questions posed related to her relationship with MR BLESSED RUNESU GEZA, whether she knew his whereabouts, when she had last seen him, what his phone number is and how she generally communicates with him.

Our client believes that she answered your team’s questions to the best of her ability and she was surprised to receive a call today from your DETECTIVE INSPECTOR CHIOTA directing that she report to the Law & Order Section at 10.00hrs today.

When she enquired why she was required at Law & Order Section, she was advised that there are some questions she did not answer to your team’s satisfaction.

We are instructed that at no time did you advise our client of the reasons for your enquiries with the result that she does not know whether she is a suspect, a potential witness, what crime you are investigating, against whom, etc.

Consequently, she is not comfortable with your request that she attend at Law & Order without any explanation as to the reasons for this interference with her day-to-day liberties.