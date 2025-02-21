Police Detain Geza's Wife For Questioning
Roseline Ndaizivei Tawengwa, the wife of outspoken war veteran and ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza was taken in for questioning by police officers from her Norton home on Thursday evening. She was later released.
Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, expressed surprise at the police’s actions, particularly given that they had failed to inform her about the arrest in advance, despite prior agreement to have legal representation present during any questioning.
In a letter dated February 19, 2024, addressed to The Officer in Charge of CID Law and Order at Harare Central Police Station, Mtetwa revealed that police officers had previously visited Geza’s home on the 17th and 18th of February. During these visits, they had spoken with Roseline’s sister. Wrote Mtetwa:
We address you at the instance of our above-mentioned client whom we understand you visited at her home on 17th and 18th February 2025. Please note our interest going forward and make all your requests through ourselves.
We are instructed that you attended at our client’s premises on the 17th of February 2025 and spoke to our client’s sister who advised that our client was not home.
Your team of four details returned to her house on 18th February 2025 and spoke with our client. Various questions were posed to her which she answered.
The questions posed related to her relationship with MR BLESSED RUNESU GEZA, whether she knew his whereabouts, when she had last seen him, what his phone number is and how she generally communicates with him.
Our client believes that she answered your team’s questions to the best of her ability and she was surprised to receive a call today from your DETECTIVE INSPECTOR CHIOTA directing that she report to the Law & Order Section at 10.00hrs today.
When she enquired why she was required at Law & Order Section, she was advised that there are some questions she did not answer to your team’s satisfaction.
We are instructed that at no time did you advise our client of the reasons for your enquiries with the result that she does not know whether she is a suspect, a potential witness, what crime you are investigating, against whom, etc.
Consequently, she is not comfortable with your request that she attend at Law & Order without any explanation as to the reasons for this interference with her day-to-day liberties.
Mtetwa demanded clarification from the police regarding whether Tawengwa was a suspect, the nature of any investigation they were conducting, and whether she might be a potential witness, and if so, against whom and for what offence.
Despite Mtetwa’s inquiries on February 19, the police proceeded to detain Tawengwa on Thursday, February 20 and took her to Harare Central Police Station for questioning.
Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said that during her interrogation, Tawengwa was asked not only about the whereabouts of her husband, Geza, but also about his phone number, before she was eventually released.
Geza, a former CIO officer, has been in hiding since he publicly called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, incompetence, nepotism, and cronyism.
Police are searching for Geza, who faces four criminal charges, including incitement to public violence and insulting the President.
Geza is charged with two counts of undermining the authority of or insulting the President under Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, as well as theft under Section 113 of the same law.