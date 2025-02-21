RBZ Dismisses Reports Of POSB Sale To Foreign Investors

FALSE CLAIMS ABOUT THE PURPORTED SALE OF POSB

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is concerned about a false story circulating on social media to the effect that POSB could have been sold to some foreign investors.

The public, and particularly POSB depositors, are advised that any purported sale of a banking business would require the authority of The Registrar of Banks and Exchange Control among other approvals.

The Reserve Bank categorically states that these claims are false and has not received an application from any investor for the purchase of POSB, neither has it received any correspondence from any Zimbabwean Government authority, including His Excellency The President.

If there had been any directive for the sale, it would have had to be addressed to the Reserve Bank as the approving authority.

We can categorically confirm that the Reserve Bank never received any such directive, neither has it processed any application from the named investors.

Accordingly, any reference to the purported sale of POSB cannot be true as the sale cannot be consummated without Reserve Bank approval.

These false claims should, therefore, be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.