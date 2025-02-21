Senior State Security Aide Defrauds Harare Farmer Of US$21,300

6 minutes ago Fri, 21 Feb 2025 09:05:11 GMT

Walter Makwalo, a 34-year-old Senior State Security Aide, was convicted of 17 counts of fraud after pretending to be the Officer Commanding Operations for the CIO Southern Region.

The Harare Magistrates’ Court heard that between early 2023 and September 2023, Makwalo deceived Simon George Lee, a farmer from Harare, by promising to help him arrest and prosecute two men, Maurizio and Gabriel Arezio, who had allegedly defrauded Lee of US$170,600.

Makwalo falsely claimed that bribes were needed to influence police officers, prosecutors, magistrates, and judges to make the case go in Lee’s favour. Believing this, Lee paid him US$21,300.

