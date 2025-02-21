Teenager Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail For Raping 10-Year-Old Niece

9 minutes ago Fri, 21 Feb 2025 10:23:19 GMT

The Mutare Magistrates Court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 15 years in prison for repeatedly raping his 10-year-old niece. The survivor, who lost her parents, was living with her aunt at the time.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the abuse began on an unspecified date in 2023, when the victim returned home from school and found the accused alone.

As she went into a spare bedroom to change, the accused followed her, and ordered her to cover her face with clothing from the wardrobe, and she complied out of fear. He then forcibly removed her pants, pushed her to the floor, and raped her.

