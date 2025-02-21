Teenager Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail For Raping 10-Year-Old Niece
The Mutare Magistrates Court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 15 years in prison for repeatedly raping his 10-year-old niece. The survivor, who lost her parents, was living with her aunt at the time.
According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the abuse began on an unspecified date in 2023, when the victim returned home from school and found the accused alone.
As she went into a spare bedroom to change, the accused followed her, and ordered her to cover her face with clothing from the wardrobe, and she complied out of fear. He then forcibly removed her pants, pushed her to the floor, and raped her.
The victim did not report the abuse immediately due to feelings of fear and shame. The accused continued to sexually assault her multiple times, exploiting the absence of her aunt.
The NPA has urged victims of abuse to speak out and has called on the public to support survivors by holding perpetrators accountable.
