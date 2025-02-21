Tshabangu Rejects Expulsion From CCC By A "Kangaroo Court"

CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure confirmed that Tshabangu was found guilty on all four charges presented during the hearing.

However, Tshabangu’s camp swiftly dismissed the expulsion, claiming the process was flawed and lacked transparency.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

His spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, told CITE that the disciplinary hearing was illegitimate and questioned its fairness. He said:

This is a rather strange process. In any disciplinary hearing where the accused is found guilty, two things must happen: the disciplinary committee must deliver a reasoned judgment outlining the facts and legal basis of the decision, and the guilty party must be given an opportunity to present mitigating arguments before sentencing.

Mlilo argued that a prosecutor should then present arguments for a harsher sentence if warranted. He added:

Only after these steps does the disciplinary committee hand down a sentence in a reasoned judgment. It is certainly not done through a press statement. Senator Tshabangu has not received a reasoned judgment. The standard processes of mitigation and aggravation of sentences did not take place and clearly will not. When we say this disciplinary hearing was a sham and a kangaroo court, this is exactly what we mean. Put simply, the statement made by Mr. Madzimure is not worth a yawn. Senator Tshabangu has better things to do with his time than to play marbles with argumentative busybodies.

Tags

Leave a Comment