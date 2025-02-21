Union Demands Full Disclosure On US$350 Million Hwange Power Station Deal

We are reliably informed, by our members, that your management is at an advanced stage in negotiations with some company or individual from India, for the partial or total takeover of Hwange Thermal Power Station. There is no doubt that such a development will invariably have a negative impact on the workers’ welfare and conditions of service yet they were never consulted or participated, through their union in the decision, despite their inalienable right to be involved and participate in any decision. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 If this is indeed true, we find your approach to be inconsiderate, disrespectful and reckless to the almost 700 employees working at Hwange as well as their families whose livelihoods rely entirely on their breadwinners currently employed by ZPC, at Hwange.

ZPC, a division of ZESA, is responsible for electricity generation.

Chikuni called for an urgent meeting with ZPC management to address the issue, warning that if their request was ignored, they would “pursue all available legal options within the next five working days.”

In response, ZESA Holdings said that the discussions are still in the early stages, awaiting cabinet approval, and therefore cannot be disclosed as finalised. It added:

However, when Jindal came with its expression of interest they brought their top management who engaged with the power station management and worker representatives. Management is fully aware of the need to engage workers once there is a clear direction on the expression of interest.

Tags

Leave a Comment