ARTUZ Calls For Single Examination Board For O' And A' Level Students To Reduce Inequality

ARTUZ argues that the distinction between the two boards has led to a disparity, with some learners benefiting from the prestige of the Cambridge examinations, thereby undermining the principle of equality in education. The union said:

ARTUZ reiterates its demand for a single examination board that serves all candidates, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The current system, which favours elites who can afford Cambridge examinations, is discriminatory and perpetuates inequality. It is deeply concerning that duty bearers, including government officials, continue to neglect ZIMSEC while their own children sit for Cambridge examinations.

ARTUZ lamented the chronic underfunding of ZIMSEC and called for the government to urgently allocate the necessary resources.

The union also criticized ZIMSEC’s high fees for private candidates, deeming them unjust and exploitative.

It warned that the excessive funds collected from private candidates could be lost to corruption, further eroding the integrity of the examination system.

The 2025 examination fee for Ordinary Level (per subject) is set at US$24 in total. Candidates in public schools, local authority schools, and non-profit mission schools will pay a USD portion of US$11, while the government will subsidize US$13. Private schools, colleges, and private candidates will not benefit from the government subsidy and will be required to pay the full US$24 per subject.

For Advanced Level (per subject), the 2025 examination fee is US$48. Candidates in public schools, local authority schools, and non-profit mission schools will pay a USD portion of US$22, with the government subsidizing US$26. Private schools, colleges, and private candidates will not receive the government subsidy and will pay the full US$48 per subject.

