Chivayo Gifts Four Cars To Late Music Icon Leonard Dembo's Family

She also revealed that she is now in a wheelchair and struggles to manage everyday tasks like going for medical check-ups.

Responding to her situation at the time, Chivayo, who is a fan of Dembo’s music, joked that Eunice should have simply asked him for a car.

On February 21, National Youth Day in Zimbabwe, Chivayo posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it broke his heart to see Dembo’s family living in hardship despite his remarkable musical legacy. Wrote Chivayo:

In the spirit of EMPOWERMENT, I have been deeply moved by the online PLEA from Mrs. Eunice Dembo, the widow of the legendary Zimbabwean music icon, LEONARD DEMBO, for financial support. Despite the distinguished musical genius that DEMBO was, selling more than 100,000 copies of his album and music played at the Miss World Pageant in 1994, It breaks my heart that his family has NOT benefited from his LEGACY and his wife now lives in destitution. Dembo is actually one of my best yesteryear musician and some of my personal favourites include Chitekete, Shamwari Yangu Warova, Venenziya and Ruva Rashe, which are themselves ANTHEMS at weddings and various events in Zimbabwe and across the GLOBE. This National Youth Day reminds us of the need to EMPOWER and support one another, and on that account, I say a BIG CONGRATULATIONS to Mrs. Dembo. Please go to EXQUISITE CAR SALE tomorrow, Saturday 22 February 2025, and collect a BRAND SPANKING NEW 2024 Toyota Fortuner 4×4 Automatic that has been FULLY paid for. In addition, please collect US$50,000 in CASH to start a BUSINESS of your choice that will provide financial stability for your family. For your SAFETY and peace of mind, a HEAVILY ARMED and adequately prepared security team will be assigned to escort you, whether to the Bank to deposit the money or to make any purchases to establish your BUSINESS. Your security is of UTMOST importance and will not be compromised. It is our duty as the youth, to PRESERVE LEGACIES and uplift those in need.

Chivayo also gifted a Toyota Aqua to each of Dembo’s three children: Tendai, Morgan, and Fenistia. He wrote:

National Youth Day is about SECURING THE FUTURE for all YOUNG Zimbabweans and no young person who carries the legacy of our HEROES should be left behind. It is in this spirit that I also want to recognize TENDAI, MORGAN and FENISTIA DEMBO, the children of the Late MUSIC ICON, who like many Zimbabwean youth, are working hard to uphold their father’s legacy. You represent the next generation of artists, leaders and entrepreneurs, and it is only fitting that on such a day which celebrates youth empowerment you also get something. Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALE and see Madzibaba Chipaga and get a TOYOTA AQUA each.

