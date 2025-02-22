Dendairy Plans To Build Brewery And Fertiliser Plant In Kwekwe
Dendairy (Pvt) Ltd plans to build a brewery and an organic fertiliser plant at its farm on Mvuma Road in Kwekwe, Midlands Province.
This was revealed by Farayi Machaya, the Chief Executive Officer of Zibagwe Rural District Council, during a recent council meeting.
He confirmed that Dendairy had approached the local government with their plans to set up the two plants. Said Machaya:
Council has so far approved building plans for the brewery plant.
According to New Ziana, Dendairy is the only dairy company in Zimbabwe that makes UHT milk, which can last up to a year without spoiling.
They also produce other dairy products like maas (fermented milk), yoghurt, ice cream, and fruit juices.
The company can process between 4 to 6 million litres of milk every month, which covers about 70% of the country’s dairy needs.
Dendairy started in 2004 by selling sour milk in Redcliff and Kwekwe but has since grown to supply long-life milk across Zimbabwe and even export it to Mozambique and Zambia.
Recently, the government announced a plan to move over 1,000 families from Chiredzi East and South to make space for the Lucerne project.
Dendairy plans to use about 10,000 hectares of land to grow Lucerne grass, which is used for grazing, hay, green manure, and silage.