Council has so far approved building plans for the brewery plant.

According to New Ziana, Dendairy is the only dairy company in Zimbabwe that makes UHT milk, which can last up to a year without spoiling.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

They also produce other dairy products like maas (fermented milk), yoghurt, ice cream, and fruit juices.

The company can process between 4 to 6 million litres of milk every month, which covers about 70% of the country’s dairy needs.

Dendairy started in 2004 by selling sour milk in Redcliff and Kwekwe but has since grown to supply long-life milk across Zimbabwe and even export it to Mozambique and Zambia.

Recently, the government announced a plan to move over 1,000 families from Chiredzi East and South to make space for the Lucerne project.

Dendairy plans to use about 10,000 hectares of land to grow Lucerne grass, which is used for grazing, hay, green manure, and silage.

Tags

Leave a Comment