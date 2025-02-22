Shurugwi Prophetess Ordered To Repay US$250 Loan After Bizarre Defence
A woman from Shurugwi, Clementina Mapfumo, made a surprising claim in court that the US$250 she borrowed from another woman was not a loan, but payment for helping her husband with a problem.
As reported by The Mirror, Mapfumo, who is a prophetess at Nyenyedzi Church, said the money was given to her as a thank-you after she helped fix the man’s erectile dysfunction, which had been preventing the couple from being intimate.
The woman who loaned her the money, Nomatter Masina, said Mapfumo promised to pay it back in instalments but never did.
Mapfumo, however, argued that the money was a gift of gratitude for helping the couple conceive a child. She argued:
They gave me the money as gratitude after I cured her husband’s erectile dysfunction that prevented them from being intimate and they conceived a child. The money was a token of gratitude.
However, Magistrate Sithabile Zungula ordered Mapfumo to pay the full amount of US$250 by next Tuesday or face jail time.