Shurugwi Prophetess Ordered To Repay US$250 Loan After Bizarre Defence

A woman from Shurugwi, Clementina Mapfumo, made a surprising claim in court that the US$250 she borrowed from another woman was not a loan, but payment for helping her husband with a problem.

As reported by The Mirror, Mapfumo, who is a prophetess at Nyenyedzi Church, said the money was given to her as a thank-you after she helped fix the man’s erectile dysfunction, which had been preventing the couple from being intimate.

The woman who loaned her the money, Nomatter Masina, said Mapfumo promised to pay it back in instalments but never did.

