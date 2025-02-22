Simba Bhora Provides Bus For Supporters To Mighty Warriors' AWCON Qualifier
Simba Bhora Football Club and its President, Simba Ndoro, have arranged a bus to transport supporters to Pretoria for the Mighty Warriors’ important second leg Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Angola on Wednesday, February 26.
Nqobile Magwizi, the ZIFA President, expressed appreciation for Simba Bhora’s support, saying it will contribute to boosting the morale of the national team and promoting a stronger football culture. Said Magwizi:
This act of generosity by Simba Bhora Football Club is a testament to the unity and shared vision we have for Zimbabwean football. Their support will go a long way in boosting the morale of our team and fostering a stronger football culture. We are deeply grateful for their contribution.Feedback
ZIFA urged all interested supporters to contact the following numbers for more information: +263771513080 and +263773045907.
In the first leg of their penultimate 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the Mighty Warriors lost 2-1 to Angola in Luanda on Thursday.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Zimbabwe will host the Palancas Negras at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.
The winner of the Angola versus Zimbabwe match will face Malawi in the final round of qualification.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals