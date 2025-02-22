Two Arrested For Hacking Forex Access System And Stealing US$220,000

Dhubiyo is employed by another money transfer firm in Mutare, while Mashumba works for the Ministry of Agriculture at Forbes Border Post in Mutare. The two accused persons were remanded in custody until Monday for bail consideration.

The Allegations

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that in January 2023, the two men, along with an accomplice named Tinashe Jonah Sithole (who is still at large), conspired to defraud Access Forex.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The accused gained unauthorised access to the company’s money remittance platform and created fake transactions that appeared to originate from the United Kingdom.

These transactions were processed and withdrawn by the accused, despite no actual money being sent from the UK.

Between January and October 2023, the accused sent the fraudulent funds to their personal mobile number accounts in Zimbabwe.

They then collected the money from Access Forex locations across the country. In total, they managed to send and collect US$220,065.

Proceeds of the Alleged Crime

After collecting the stolen money, the accused used it to buy vehicles and household electronics.

The fraud was discovered when Access Forex audited its system. The two suspects were arrested in Mutare, and two vehicles—a Toyota Hiace and a Nissan Note—purchased with the stolen funds were recovered.

Tags

Leave a Comment