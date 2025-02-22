Urban Connect Bus Accident Death Toll Climbs To 26, Two Victims Remain Unidentified
The death toll from the road traffic accident that occurred on February 13 along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near the Lutumba tollgate at the 262-kilometre mark, has increased to 26.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, announced on Friday that a female adult, who had been hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital with injuries from the accident, succumbed to her injuries on February 19, 2025. Added Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to the public to assist in identifying two remaining victims who died in the fatal road traffic accident.Feedback
The first unidentified victim is a male adult who was wearing a red t-shirt and black trousers at the time of the accident. The second victim is a female adult who was wearing a black jersey and black trousers.
Anyone with information should report to the nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.
