Urban Connect Bus Accident Death Toll Climbs To 26, Two Victims Remain Unidentified

6 minutes ago Sat, 22 Feb 2025 07:22:28 GMT

The death toll from the road traffic accident that occurred on February 13 along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near the Lutumba tollgate at the 262-kilometre mark, has increased to 26.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, announced on Friday that a female adult, who had been hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital with injuries from the accident, succumbed to her injuries on February 19, 2025. Added Nyathi: