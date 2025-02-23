Dynamos Edge Simba Bhora 5-3 In Penalty Shootout To Win 2025 Castle Challenge Cup

6 minutes ago Sun, 23 Feb 2025 13:30:08 GMT

Dynamos emerged as the winners of the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup, defeating Simba Bhora 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes at a rain-soaked Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

Simba Bhora took the lead in the 47th minute with a goal from centre-back Isheanesu Mauchi. However, Dynamos’ new signing Mandivei equalised for DeMbare with just three minutes remaining.

Dynamos coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe started three new signings — Blessing “MaBhule” Dziwo, Ghanaian striker Frank Agmeyang, and Mandivei.

Feedback