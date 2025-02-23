Dynamos Edge Simba Bhora 5-3 In Penalty Shootout To Win 2025 Castle Challenge Cup
Dynamos emerged as the winners of the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup, defeating Simba Bhora 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes at a rain-soaked Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.
Simba Bhora took the lead in the 47th minute with a goal from centre-back Isheanesu Mauchi. However, Dynamos’ new signing Mandivei equalised for DeMbare with just three minutes remaining.
Dynamos coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe started three new signings — Blessing “MaBhule” Dziwo, Ghanaian striker Frank Agmeyang, and Mandivei.
On the other hand, Simba Bhora’s coach, Joel Lupahla, gave seven new signings their first starts, including goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga, Trevor Mavhunga, Butholezwe Ncube, Blessed Ndereki, Emmanuel Ziocha, Donald Mudadi, and Isakar Guribab.
In a dramatic penalty shootout, Dynamos’ Abel Gwatidzo, a forgotten junior product, stepped up to convert the winning penalty, marking a triumphant return for DeMbare in the cup final.
Temptation Chiwunga, Emmanuel Jalai, Donald Dzvinyai, and Clive Mandivei all scored during the shootout for Dynamos.
For Simba Bhora, Blessing Moyo, Harrison Masina, and Never Tigere successfully converted their penalties, but Ismael Nyanhi missed, sealing the victory for Dynamos.
Teams
Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, N. Chinyerere, C. Mandivei, D. Dzvinyai, S. Nyahwa (T. Pio 82nd), E. Chikona, B. Dziwo (A. Mandinyenya 52, A. Gwatidzo 94), F. Agmeyang (B. Jerimani 77), T. Chiwunga, V. Kadonzvo (E. Perezo Junior 77)
Simba Bhora: T. Mateyaunga, W. Tafa, I. Mauchi, T. Mavhunga, B. Moyo, I. Nyanhi, B. Ncube (L. Chakoroma 86), B. Ndereki, E. Ziocha (W. Manondo 65), D. Mudadi (N. Tigere 65), I. Guribab (J. Makunike 75)