Magaya Plans To Renovate Mucheke Stadium In Exchange For Commercial Land

Mberikunashe added that Magaya had already communicated his intention to request land as part of the deal. Said Mberikunashe:

He said he want land but we are yet to decide because we want to first assess his capacity and this is one of the reason we went to his Chahwanda Stadium he is constructing in Kwekwe. We will only enter into an agreement with him once we are satisfied that he has capacity.

In an interview with TellZim News during the tour of Chahwanda Stadium, Magaya said he plans to start work by May 1, 2025, once the agreement is finalised. He said:

Yes, I was disqualified by ZIFA, but that will not stop me from building stadiums. I want to construct 10 stadiums across the country. I am ready to start construction work at Mucheke stadium as early as the 1st of May if we reach an agreement with the council. It is my wish to see Zimbabwe hosting the Africa Cup of Nations by 2032 or even the World Cup, hence, the need to build world-class stadiums across the country.

Magaya said that construction of Chahwanda Stadium, which began in December 2024, is expected to be completed and ready for use by the end of March this year.

Magaya is also in talks with Kadoma City Council to arrange a similar partnership as the one he is negotiating with Masvingo City Council.

Kadoma Mayor, Councillor Nijel Ruzariro, who was part of the delegation on the tour, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Magaya to build a modern stadium. Said Ruzariro:

As Kadoma City, we are ready to support Prophet Magaya. Rimuka Stadium will benefit the people of Kadoma in many ways; firstly it will be a major uplift for the City and it will be the first of its kind in Mashonaland West.

