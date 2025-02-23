Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

ZRP Launches Forensic Investigation Into Illegal Kombucha Production

5 minutes agoSun, 23 Feb 2025 18:35:06 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZRP Launches Forensic Investigation Into Illegal Kombucha Production

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a forensic investigation into the illegal production of kombucha.

This comes after the ZRP’s Drug and Narcotics Unit arrested a suspected illegal brewer accused of producing kombucha under unapproved conditions.

Image

ZRP National Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, told ZBC News that police have seized samples of the suspected illegal brew and are conducting forensic tests with the assistance of experts. Said Nyathi:

Firstly, we want to thank the public for their cooperation in aiding the ZRP in fighting crime across the country. The suspect has already appeared before the court and was remanded in custody until February 25.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

The ZRP’s forensic department is working tirelessly to ensure that the recovered samples and exhibits are thoroughly analysed by experts who include specialists within the police system as well as collaborators from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Image

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

KombuchaKombucha Energy Drink

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback