Blessed Mhlanga Arrested For Interviewing Blessed Geza

6 minutes ago Mon, 24 Feb 2025 13:48:21 GMT

Alpha Media Holdings’ senior reporter, Blessed Mhlanga, handed himself over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Law and Order division at Harare Central Police Station on Monday morning. He was promptly arrested and charged.

Last week, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to the public for help in locating Mhlanga, who was wanted for violating a section of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Mhlanga said on Friday he could not report to the police due to illness.

Feedback