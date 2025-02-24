Government To Reintroduce Locum In Public Hospitals - Kwidini
Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini says the government plans to reintroduce locum funds in all public hospitals to motivate health workers to remain in the public sector.
During a tour of the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) last week, Kwidini said that the funds would provide additional income for nurses, doctors, and laboratory scientists, encouraging them to stay at work and perform locum duties. Said Kwidini (via Southern Eye):
It was also reducing the turnaround time for our patients in the hospital because everyone would be attended to in time.Feedback
There were no shortages and it would cover the gap in human capital. So if we return this, it is another way of motivating our staff.
You have seen it is an outcry which is happening in our institutions that doctors are not readily available when patients have come because some will be going out for locums.
But we are saying we had this system in our ministry so we are now engaging the ministry and other responsible authorities to reintroduce it. Then we make sure that these locums are funded, it motivates them.
A locum is a person who temporarily fulfils the duties of another who is absent. For example, a locum doctor may work in a hospital to cover for another doctor who is on leave.
