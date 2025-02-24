Government To Release Findings Of UBH Baby Swap Probe, Says Kwidini

That matter is still under investigation, but I can assure the nation that the findings will be made public. If charges are to be brought against anyone found guilty, they will be. And if it is proven that it was simply a mistake without ill intent, the public will also be informed. It must be clear that this matter will not be swept under the carpet. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Kwidini did not confirm whether the nurse involved is still working or has been suspended pending the investigation.

A mother who gave birth to a baby boy late last year was shocked when a nurse handed her a baby girl instead.

The nurse suggested the confusion might be due to anaesthesia from her Caesarean section.

Suspicious, the mother sought DNA testing at a private lab and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), which confirmed that the baby girl was not hers.

She had been told that another woman, who was due for the same procedure, had been discharged before her.

With the support of her family, who remembered her scan results showing a baby boy, the mother confronted the hospital.

Staff located the other woman, but her husband refused to cooperate, insisting the baby girl was his. The police were called, and the couple was brought to Bulawayo.

After further DNA testing with NUST, it was confirmed that the babies had been switched.

