Health Deputy Minister Blames Staff Sabotage For Equipment Breakdowns In Public Hospitals
Health and Childcare Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini accused hospital staff of deliberately sabotaging hospital machinery to force repairs, allowing them to work at private hospitals for extra cash.
Kwidini made these remarks during a tour of the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) last week. He also announced that the government plans to reintroduce locum in all public hospitals to motivate health workers to stay in the public sector. He said:
Some of the problems that we see in hospitals, such as mechanical faults are caused by our people because they would want to ground the systems in the institutions and to go and practice in the private sector where they can get more money.Feedback
I have seen our chemistry machines in labs and most of them have technical faults and these technical faults are not the manufacturers’ problem or the age but it is because of our people who are working on those machines.
They are creating those faults so that they can take these specimens to the private where they practise as locum practitioners.
UBH Chief Medical Officer William Busuman urged the government to implement measures that will attract doctors to work in public institutions. Said Busuman (via Southern Eye):
We want the government to reintroduce issues to do with locum for health practitioners so that they come back to public hospitals.
If we have the locum funds or on-call funds, there will not be any workers who will be found in private hospitals.
It is a way that we saw that may reduce a lot of challenges in the hospital.
