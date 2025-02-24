Health Deputy Minister Blames Staff Sabotage For Equipment Breakdowns In Public Hospitals

I have seen our chemistry machines in labs and most of them have technical faults and these technical faults are not the manufacturers’ problem or the age but it is because of our people who are working on those machines.

They are creating those faults so that they can take these specimens to the private where they practise as locum practitioners.

UBH Chief Medical Officer William Busuman urged the government to implement measures that will attract doctors to work in public institutions. Said Busuman (via Southern Eye):

We want the government to reintroduce issues to do with locum for health practitioners so that they come back to public hospitals. If we have the locum funds or on-call funds, there will not be any workers who will be found in private hospitals. It is a way that we saw that may reduce a lot of challenges in the hospital.

