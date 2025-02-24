Hurungwe Triple Murderer Hospitalised In Handcuffs, Under Police Guard

In a statement issued this Monday, February 24, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) revealed the dramatic details of Tore’s arrest.

As the officers closed in on his hiding spot, Tore reportedly pulled out an Okapi knife from his pocket and viciously stabbed himself multiple times in the chest and neck, in a desperate attempt to avoid being taken into custody.

Despite his self-inflicted wounds, the police were able to overpower and restrain Tore, placing him under arrest.

He was then taken to Karoi District Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment under heavy guard.

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the brutal killings, but locals said that Tore and the first victim, his wife were having domestic disputes, which may have led to the murders.

It is not clear why Tore killed his niece. She had come to visit and watch a movie and was tragically unaware of the fate that awaited her.

The village head, Kuwesu Musawu (53), was murdered after attempting to mediate a dispute between Tore and his wife.

Tore’s wife, Moline Chibayanzara (21), was found dead in a pit latrine, suffering multiple head injuries, with her body wrapped in a blue blanket.

The second victim, a 17-year-old niece, was discovered approximately 60 meters from Tore’s homestead, bearing a swollen head and a cut on her forehead. Her body was concealed under tree branches, and a knife was recovered nearby.

Musawu’s body was unearthed in a shallow grave behind Tore’s house, with a decapitated head and a deep cut on the neck.

The police issued a statement on Monday confirming the details of Tore’s arrest, which reads as follows:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Trymore Tore (37) in connection with three cases of murder which occurred at Mubairacheni Village, Hurungwe on 16/02/25. The suspect was arrested on 23/02/25 whilst hiding in a bush near his homestead at Mubairacheni Village. Upon arrest, the suspect withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed himself several times on the chest and neck. The okapi knife was recovered and the suspect is currently admitted at Karoi District Hospital under Police guard.

Media reports early on Monday had claimed that Tore was arrested in the rural area under Chief Chundu, approximately 70km north of Karoi town, while he was seeking food.

