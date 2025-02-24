NRZ Dismisses Social Media Claims Of Old Locomotives Piling Up In Bulawayo

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has noted with great concern the misinformation circulating on social media platforms containing a picture of a fleet of old locomotives purportedly piling up somewhere in Bulawayo.

The same picture once circulated in December 2023 and we indeed clarified that those locomotives do not belong to NRZ. Once again, we dismiss the glaring disinformation that appears to harbour malicious intentions.

For the record, the NRZ’s fleet of locomotives does not and has never included the specific locomotives appearing in that picture.

As we have stated before, the vegetation appearing in the picture is clearly consistent with the Mediterranean climate while Bulawayo, where peddlers falsely claim it is located, lies in Zimbabwe’s ecological region Five where no such vegetation is found.

Moreover, a basic reverse Google picture authentication reveals that the picture is from the old Plazaola Station in Lekunberri, Spain, where people often go and have coffee. We encourage members of the public to ignore these malicious falsehoods.

Meanwhile, a tour of our Bulawayo premises can be organised for those who may want first-hand proof that this is nothing but false.