Police Hunt For Hurungwe Man Who Murdered Wife, Niece And Village Head

ZRP Mashonaland West would like to appeal to the general public with information on the whereabouts of Trymore Tore (37) who is wanted in connection with three murder cases which occurred on February 16, 2025 in Mubairecheni village, Chief Chundu, Hurungwe to report at any nearest police station.

Earlier, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi had said that Trymore Tore had been arrested, but Kohwera clarified that this was not the case.

Tore is wanted in connection with three murders in which three victims were found dead on February 17 this year in Mubairecheni village in Chundu, Hurungwe.

The first victim, Moline Chibayanzara (21), the suspect’s wife, was found dead in a pit latrine with multiple head injuries, her body wrapped in a blanket.

The second victim, a 17-year-old female juvenile and the suspect’s niece was discovered about 60 meters from the suspect’s homestead with a swollen head and a cut on the forehead. The body was covered with tree branches, and a knife was found beside it.

The third victim, Kuwesu Masawu (53), the village head, was found buried in a shallow grave behind the suspect’s house. He was decapitated and had a deep cut on his neck. Said Kohwera:

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the suspect and his wife were having constant domestic disputes, which may have led to the murders. The suspect and his wife were allegedly heard quarrelling at their homestead on February 15, 2025. The third victim was last seen going to mediate a dispute between the couple, while the second victim was also last seen going to the suspect’s homestead to watch movies on February 16, 2025.

