PSL 2025 Matchday One Fixtures: Scottland Host Triangle In Season Opener
The 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season kicks off on Friday afternoon with debutants Scottland facing Triangle at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. Having signed several of the best locally-based players, Scottland are expected to make a strong debut and secure a win in their first match in the top flight.
One of the most anticipated fixtures of the opening weekend will be at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva, where defending champions Simba Bhora take on FC Platinum. This match promises to be a tough challenge for Simba Bhora, especially with the departure of key players to Scottland. FC Platinum, who were the only team to win at Wadzanayi last season, will look to build on their strong record.
Other PSL debutants will also be in action: Kwekwe United will host Ngezi Platinum Stars at Bata Stadium in Gweru, MWOS will face Highlanders at Baobab Stadium, and TelOne will travel to Herentals College.
Dynamos, fresh off their victory in the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup, will take on their bogey team, ZPC Kariba, at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
The full fixture list for Matchday One is as follows:
Friday, 28 February 2025
Scottland vs Triangle (Rufaro Stadium)
Saturday, 01 March 2025
Herentals College vs TelOne (Rufaro Stadium)
Simba Bhora vs FC Platinum (Wadzanayi Stadium)
Manica Diamonds vs Yadah (Sakubva Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs Bikita Minerals (Luveve Stadium)
Kwekwe United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata Stadium)
Greenfuel vs CAPS United (Greenfuel Arena)
Sunday, 02 March 2025
Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Rufaro Stadium)
MWOS vs Highlanders (Baobab Stadium)