South African Pastor Bitten By A Snake During Prayer
A 27-year-old South African man, believed to be a pastor, was bitten by a Black Mamba while praying beside a river in Hazelmere, KwaZulu-Natal, early Saturday morning.
According to IOL, at around 6:30 AM, a concerned citizen called the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre for urgent medical assistance.
The man said that he had been praying when a large black snake bit him on the left foot. He believed it to be a Black Mamba and showed signs of neurotoxic poisoning, including significant swelling at the bite site.
After moving a short distance away from the river, he sought help from security guards, who then contacted RUSA.
Paramedics arrived promptly, treated his symptoms, and transported him to a medical facility for further care.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
What to do if you are bitten by a snake
The African Snakebite Institute (ASI), says many myths about snakebites, like sucking out the venom or killing the snake to bring to the hospital, should be avoided.
While snakebites can happen while sleeping, most occur when someone accidentally steps on a snake, usually below the knee. ASI offers useful advice on how to handle snake bites:
- Keeping calm is crucial. Ensure the snake is no longer in the immediate area, as a second bite can complicate the situation. Panicking can increase your heart rate, causing the venom to spread faster
- Avoid applying tight bands around the bite site, as these can be harmful. These can restrict blood flow and worsen swelling.
- There is no benefit to cutting the bite or trying to suck out the venom — snake venom cannot be removed this way.
- Transport the victim to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible.
- Keep the bitten limb still and at or below heart level to slow the spread of venom.
- Do not take the snake to the hospital. Doctors don’t need to see the snake that bit you. However, taking a clear photo of the snake may help them identify the type of venom and the symptoms to monitor.