South African Pastor Bitten By A Snake During Prayer

6 minutes ago Mon, 24 Feb 2025 08:22:34 GMT

A 27-year-old South African man, believed to be a pastor, was bitten by a Black Mamba while praying beside a river in Hazelmere, KwaZulu-Natal, early Saturday morning.

According to IOL, at around 6:30 AM, a concerned citizen called the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre for urgent medical assistance.

The man said that he had been praying when a large black snake bit him on the left foot. He believed it to be a Black Mamba and showed signs of neurotoxic poisoning, including significant swelling at the bite site.

