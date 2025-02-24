Tshabangu Denies Ties To "CCC Blue" And "CCC Green"

Although Tshabangu attended the disciplinary hearing, he claims he did so under protest and insists that he has never been part of Ncube’s faction.

He also said he does not align with either of the two factions within CCC: CCC Blue, which supports former party leader Nelson Chamisa, and CCC Green, aligned with Ncube.

Tshabangu further argued that his position as a Senator is not connected to Ncube’s faction. He said according to the CCC’s constitution, the terms for the party’s leadership expired on May 27, 2024, leaving the party without a sitting president.

In a statement, Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, claimed that Tshabangu has never been a member of CCC Green or affiliated with its structures.

Mlilo also argued that Tshabangu was neither nominated nor deployed as a Senator by Ncube’s faction and has never attended any of its meetings.

Mlilo accused Ncube of trying to gain control of CCC’s financial resources under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

According to The Standard, despite Tshabangu’s claims of being promised millions of dollars for taking control of the CCC, he has yet to receive any funds.

The government has indicated that the disbursement of party funds will be delayed until the factions resolve their leadership dispute.

