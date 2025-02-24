Two Police Officers Steal US$10,000 From A Motorist

Investigations revealed that Fablano is currently on suspension.

It is alleged that on February 14, the complainant was driving along Samora Machel Avenue when Nkomazanah, in uniform, approached the vehicle.

The complainant locked the car, but Nkomazanah allegedly unlocked it through a partially open window and entered.

He accused the complainant of using a cellphone while driving and instructed him to drive to Harare Central Police Station.

The complainant complied but was instead told to park near Karigamombe Centre. Nkomazanah allegedly called Fablano, who arrived and joined them in the car.

Nkomazanah introduced Fablano as his superior, and the two reportedly threatened the complainant while Fablano searched his satchel and took US$10,000.

The complainant is said to have reluctantly given Nkomazanah US$25, but Fablano had already left with the US$10,000.

The complainant later realised the money was missing and reported the incident to the police, who referred him to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit.

On February 18, police detectives observed the two officers in uniform attempting to stop motorists along Samora Machel Avenue.

When the detectives approached, the officers attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase.

The complainant reported a total loss of US$10,025, and none of the stolen money has been recovered.

