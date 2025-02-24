Urban Connect Bus Accident Death Toll Climbs To 28

An Urban Connect bus, carrying 65 passengers, collided head-on with an Auro Transport haulage truck, which had four occupants, near Lutumba Toll Gate at around 8 AM on Thursday, February 13.

The accident occurred as the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle. The bus was travelling from Harare to Beitbridge, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction.

In response to the incident, Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, suspended Urban Connect Holdings Pvt Ltd from operating its omnibuses on all routes for six months.

Mhona said that the company was not in compliance with the country’s road traffic and safety regulations, leading to the temporary suspension of its operations.

