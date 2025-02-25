Chinese Nationals Caught Smuggling Rhino Horns At RGMI

They remain in custody and will apply for bail at the High Court. The next court hearing is set for March 11.

The court heard that on September 12, 2024, Lin Wang (also known as William Kings) arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (RGMI) in Harare with a 13-kilogram plastic owl sculpture.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

He wanted to send it to China and hired a clearing agent named Cuthbert Maoko to help. The sculpture went through security checks, where officials found something suspicious.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and AGS decided to hold the item for further inspection.

The item was then held for two months, and on November 20, they opened it up and found five rhino horns hidden inside. The horns were worth $360,000 and were seized by ZIMRA.

Lin Wang disappeared when asked to explain, and a manhunt was launched for him.

In a separate but related incident, Lin and Fuxi were caught in a separate smuggling attempt. Lin paid a clearing agent in Harare and arranged to complete the payment later.

Detectives watched as Fuxi handed Lin a white plastic parcel with more rhino horns inside. When the detectives moved in, they found the horns, worth $120,000, in Lin’s possession.

Lin couldn’t provide a permit for the horns, so he was arrested, and Fuxi was also taken into custody.

Tags

Leave a Comment