City Of Harare Blames Poor Road Work On Private Contractor

The road surface moves and creates ridges and contours on the entire stretch adjacent to Oriel School at the intersection with Pringle Road.

It’s a big crooked mess.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

We can’t surface roads and then need to redo them 2-3 years later. Tingavake Nyika yacho sei manje?

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development responded and said that the section of the road was rehabilitated by the City of Harare. The Ministry said:

Please be advised that the section of Harare Drive, stretching from Arcturus Road to ED Mnangagwa Road (formerly Enterprise Road), was rehabilitated by the City of Harare. This project was not undertaken by the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructural Development. Thank you.

On Tuesday, the City of Harare confirmed it had contracted a private company to rehabilitate the road section in 2017.

The local authority said is investigating the issue and plans to repair the damaged areas as funds become available. The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to a social media posting on the state of the road on Harare Drive between Acturus Road and ED Mnangagwa Road. We confirm that the City of Harare indeed contracted a private company to rehabilitate the portion of the road in 2017. The City of Harare is looking into the issue with a view of working on the damaged parts of the road as funds become available. It would be prudent that more funds are availed to make sure that we rehabilitate as many link roads as possible to ease pressure on reconstructed roads. We would like to thank the resident who highlighted the issue and we reiterate that action will be taken.

Tags

Leave a Comment