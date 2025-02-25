Econet Dismisses Viral Post On VPN Data Access Charges

7 minutes ago Tue, 25 Feb 2025 11:51:08 GMT

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has dismissed as false a widely circulated social media post claiming the company will deduct funds from EcoCash wallets of customers who use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access free data.

The post, which resembled an official Econet announcement, falsely alleged that the company had detected unauthorized VPN activity and would impose automated deductions to recover data costs.

The image, which appeared to be from Econet’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, was captioned “Scam Alert” and marked “FAKE” by the company, indicating that it was not an official statement. The fake post reads:

Feedback