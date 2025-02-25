OK Zimbabwe Disowns False Employment Ads Circulating Online

It has come to our attention that a fraudulent message is circulating on social media falsely claiming to offer employment opportunities at OK Zimbabwe Limited.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that this information is not legitimate and did not originate from OK Zimbabwe Limited. We distance ourselves from this communication in its entirety.

As an equal opportunity employer, OK Zimbabwe Limited is committed to fair hiring practices. All legitimate job vacancies will only be posted through our official channels, which include our website

www.okziminvestor.com and our LinkedIn page OK Zimbabwe Limited (Official Page).

We urge all job seekers to verify any employment opportunities directly through these platforms to avoid falling victim to scams.

We encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to employment offers purportedly from OK Zimbabwe Limited.