OK Zimbabwe Disowns False Employment Ads Circulating Online
OK Zimbabwe Limited has alerted the public about a fake message circulating on social media that falsely claims to offer jobs at their company.
In a statement, OK Zimbabwe said the advertisement was not legitimate and did not come from them.
The company advised prospective jobseekers that their real job openings are only posted on their official website and LinkedIn page. The statement reads:
It has come to our attention that a fraudulent message is circulating on social media falsely claiming to offer employment opportunities at OK Zimbabwe Limited.
We would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that this information is not legitimate and did not originate from OK Zimbabwe Limited. We distance ourselves from this communication in its entirety.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
As an equal opportunity employer, OK Zimbabwe Limited is committed to fair hiring practices. All legitimate job vacancies will only be posted through our official channels, which include our website
www.okziminvestor.com and our LinkedIn page OK Zimbabwe Limited (Official Page).
We urge all job seekers to verify any employment opportunities directly through these platforms to avoid falling victim to scams.
We encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to employment offers purportedly from OK Zimbabwe Limited.