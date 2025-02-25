South African Army Has Been Turned Into A Mickey Mouse Force, Says A Top General
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Lieutenant-General Peter Ntshavheni Maphaha has criticised the country’s politicians for turning the military into a “Mickey Mouse” force due to chronic underfunding.
Speaking at the funeral of Staff Sergeant Ishmael Molahlehi in the Free State over the weekend, Maphaha warned the government that the country’s borders were inadequately protected, leaving many vulnerable. He said (via IOL):
South African borders are porous because you, the politicians, have decided you want a Mickey Mouse defence force.Feedback
The term “Mickey Mouse” is often used informally to describe something as trivial, insignificant, or amateurish. For instance, referring to a project as “Mickey Mouse” suggests that it is poorly organised or lacks seriousness.
Lt-Gen. Maphaha also asserted that South Africa is regarded as a “big brother” in Africa, owing to its global standing and leadership role in both economic and geopolitical matters on the continent. He said:
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
You cannot be a big brother if you are unable to wield a stick that will make people afraid.
His sharp remarks underscore the challenges the military faces both domestically and internationally, especially as the SANDF grapples with the tragic loss of 14 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Maphaha also said that the SANDF’s primary duty is to protect and defend the country. He said a nation’s security reflects its character, much like the protection a home provides to its inhabitants. Said Lt-Gen. Maphaha:
What we give to the SANDF should symbolise that. How many of you will build an expensive and beautiful house and not fence it and protect it? I don’t think any of you will do that.
He urged politicians to recognize the importance of properly equipping the troops with the necessary resources to effectively protect the country.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals