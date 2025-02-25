South African Police Arrest One And Kill Six In Cash-in-Transit Robbery Attempt

A team, including the Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Anti-Gang Unit, Traffic Police Airwing, and others, was deployed to track them.

Masondo said the team spotted two vehicles, a BMW X1 and an Audi A4, following a cash-in-transit van. When the suspects noticed the police, they abandoned their plan and tried to flee.

A chase followed, and when the suspects were stopped in Laudium, they fired shots, sparking a shootout.

Six suspects were killed, one was arrested, and others escaped. The Audi A4 was found to have been hijacked in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in December 2024.

Masondo added that initial investigations suggest the suspects were involved in a recent robbery in Atteridgeville, where four security guards were injured, and possibly other robberies in Gauteng and beyond.

The suspects face charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, and attempted murder.

