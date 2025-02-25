TIMB: All Free-Funded Tobacco To Be Sold Through Auction System

8 minutes ago Tue, 25 Feb 2025 07:31:25 GMT

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced that all tobacco grown by farmers using their own funds will be sold through the auction system this year.

In Zimbabwe, tobacco is grown under two arrangements: contract farming (where companies fund farmers) and self-financing (where farmers pay for their own production).

This new rule from TIMB is part of the updated guidelines for the 2024/25 tobacco season. It aims to protect farmers from being offered unfair prices for their tobacco. TIMB’s CEO, Emmanuel Matsvaire, said:

