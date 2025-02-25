Zimbabwe Government Urges Coal Mining Firms To Build Power Plants

5 minutes ago Tue, 25 Feb 2025 10:09:36 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Minister, July Moyo, has urged coal mining companies in Hwange to build power plants to use their large thermal coal stockpiles.

Thermal coal is collected during the process of mining for coking coal, which is found deeper underground.

Extracting coking coal involves removing an upper layer of earth, followed by a thick layer of thermal coal, which makes up about 70% of the total deposits.

Minister Moyo is worried that these large piles of thermal coal could become a fire hazard. He suggested that the companies use this coal to produce electricity and reduce the risk.

