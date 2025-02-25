ZINEF Condemns Arrest And Detention Of Journalist Blessed Mhlanga {Full Statement}
The Zimbabwe National Editor’s Forum (ZINEF) is deeply disturbed and concerned by the arrest of Alpha Media Holdings’ online broadcasting platform HStv presenter Blessed Mhlanga by police earlier [on 24 February 2024] after his recent interviews with one of the war veterans leaders Blessed Geza and others.
Police had earlier said that they had been looking for Mhlanga for questioning in connection with claimed violations of Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23; for allegedly transmitting data messages that incite violence.
The two charges emanate from statements, which were allegedly uttered by Geza, a former liberation war veteran, and a Zanu PF political party central committee member during interviews on 27 January 2025 and on 11 February 2025.
Mhlanga was interrogated by police today, 24 February 2025, about the broadcaster’s operations and press conferences addressed by Geza.
Mhlanga, who is represented by Harare lawyer Chris Mhike, has been detained overnight at Harare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow. Mhike confirmed Mhlanga has been detained in police cells overnight and will appear in court tomorrow.
Geza is now wanted by police who have since pressed four criminal charges against him, including undermining the authority of and insulting the President.
In the same vein, Geza’s wife Roseline Tawengwa was also picked by police over her husband’s whereabouts which remain unknown.
In this context, ZINEF strongly condemns the unwarranted arrest and harassment of Mhlanga who was simply doing his job as a journalist by interviewing war veterans in the public interest. The interviews constituted legitimate journalism practice and media business.
Mhlanga’s arrest – which has a chilling effect on journalists’ professional work – is a clear attack on press freedom and constitutionally guaranteed rights, particularly freedom of expression.
We demand the immediate release of Mhlanga and call on authorities to ensure he is not harassed, harmed or tortured while in police custody.
It is always disturbing and unacceptable to us when journalists get arrested for merely doing their job. As the now clichéd yet apt refrain goes – journalism is not a crime.
ZINEF also calls on the government to respect constitutional rights of journalists, especially media freedom enshrined in section 61 of the constitution, which protects the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive, and communicate information, as well as freedom of the media, allowing journalists to protect their sources and enabling establishment of broadcast and electronic media subject to state licensing procedures that are independent of government influence; essentially guaranteeing the right to a free press with limitations only for necessary reasons like public safety or protecting individual reputations.
While we appreciate that freedom of expression does not include promoting violence, hate speech, or damaging people’s reputations, we are clear that Mhlanga’s interviews fall within the ambit of media freedom and freedom of expression, as read with the Bill of Rights in Chapter 4 of the constitution and other sections that protect civil and political liberties of citizens; that is freedom of expression, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, freedom of movement, and the right to a fair hearing.
Besides, we urge government to create a safe and conducive working environment for journalists to operate without fear of harassment or intimidation.
We stand in firm solidarity with Mhlanga, his family and colleagues, and we will continue to advocate for the protection of journalists’ rights and the promotion of press freedom and other democratic rights in Zimbabwe.