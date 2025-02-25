ZINEF Condemns Arrest And Detention Of Journalist Blessed Mhlanga {Full Statement}

Mhlanga was interrogated by police today, 24 February 2025, about the broadcaster’s operations and press conferences addressed by Geza.

Mhlanga, who is represented by Harare lawyer Chris Mhike, has been detained overnight at Harare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow. Mhike confirmed Mhlanga has been detained in police cells overnight and will appear in court tomorrow.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Geza is now wanted by police who have since pressed four criminal charges against him, including undermining the authority of and insulting the President.

In the same vein, Geza’s wife Roseline Tawengwa was also picked by police over her husband’s whereabouts which remain unknown.

In this context, ZINEF strongly condemns the unwarranted arrest and harassment of Mhlanga who was simply doing his job as a journalist by interviewing war veterans in the public interest. The interviews constituted legitimate journalism practice and media business.

Mhlanga’s arrest – which has a chilling effect on journalists’ professional work – is a clear attack on press freedom and constitutionally guaranteed rights, particularly freedom of expression.

We demand the immediate release of Mhlanga and call on authorities to ensure he is not harassed, harmed or tortured while in police custody.

It is always disturbing and unacceptable to us when journalists get arrested for merely doing their job. As the now clichéd yet apt refrain goes – journalism is not a crime.

ZINEF also calls on the government to respect constitutional rights of journalists, especially media freedom enshrined in section 61 of the constitution, which protects the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive, and communicate information, as well as freedom of the media, allowing journalists to protect their sources and enabling establishment of broadcast and electronic media subject to state licensing procedures that are independent of government influence; essentially guaranteeing the right to a free press with limitations only for necessary reasons like public safety or protecting individual reputations.

While we appreciate that freedom of expression does not include promoting violence, hate speech, or damaging people’s reputations, we are clear that Mhlanga’s interviews fall within the ambit of media freedom and freedom of expression, as read with the Bill of Rights in Chapter 4 of the constitution and other sections that protect civil and political liberties of citizens; that is freedom of expression, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, freedom of movement, and the right to a fair hearing.

Besides, we urge government to create a safe and conducive working environment for journalists to operate without fear of harassment or intimidation.

We stand in firm solidarity with Mhlanga, his family and colleagues, and we will continue to advocate for the protection of journalists’ rights and the promotion of press freedom and other democratic rights in Zimbabwe.

Tags

Leave a Comment