Chamisa: Blessed Mhlanga’s Arrest A Blow To Human Rights And Press Freedom

7 minutes ago Wed, 26 Feb 2025 07:47:29 GMT

Former MDC and CCC president Nelson Chamisa has condemned the arrest of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) senior journalist, Blessed “Dhara” Mhlanga, by police on Monday.

Mhlanga was remanded in custody on Tuesday by Harare Magistrate Farai Gwatima, pending a ruling on his bail application, which is set for Thursday.

The journalist faces two charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting data messages that incite violence.

Feedback