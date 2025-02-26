Chiredzi Student (14) Creates Thermal Cooker Using Kaylites

One of our learners has come up with an insulation slow cooker as part of her Heritage Based Curriculum where learners are supposed to come up with projects focusing on producing goods and services useful to the economy.

Zvada added that Dorcas skipped Form 2 because of her exceptional grades and is considered a promising academic star.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Dorcas explained that she was inspired to create the project after realizing that the cooker helps reduce pollution, save electricity, and prevent deforestation. She said:

I was inspired to come up with this project because the insulation slow cooker saves electricity as you only heat the pot for 30 minutes on the electric or gas stove before placing it in the slow cooker. It also saves deforestation as there will be no need for firewood. The cooker can be used for a long time before it starts losing heat.

She said she chose kaylites because they are easily available on the streets and are biodegradable.

Dorcas’s Chemistry teacher, Manzini Mubengo, who assisted her with the project, said the cooker can preserve heat for up to 8 hours. He said:

This insulation slow cooker preserves heat for almost 8 hours and the cooker is user friendly, you can place your pot inside the cooker even while travelling as the bag does not allow heat to escape. This is part of their heritage-based curriculum, she was supposed to come up with a project and I assisted her.

Tags

Leave a Comment