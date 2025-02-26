Dutch Government Cuts Foreign Aid, Impacting Several Zimbabwean NGOs

Some key beneficiaries of this aid include:

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which provides legal support to human rights defenders.

Green Impact Centre, working on environmental sustainability.

The Bioskop! Short Film Competition, an annual event showcasing and awarding short films in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association, supporting women's legal rights.

My Trees Trust, promoting environmental conservation through tree planting.

HeForShe, an initiative involving men in the fight against violence towards women and girls.

Birdlife Zimbabwe, working to conserve bird species and their habitats.

Development aid will now be tied to the Netherlands’ economic, security, and migration interests. The focus will shift from traditional aid to initiatives promoting trade, economic growth, security, and migration control.

Key priorities will include water management, leveraging Dutch expertise in infrastructure and coastal protection, food security to support local food production and Dutch agribusiness, and healthcare, especially maternal and child health in developing regions.

However, the Netherlands will phase out support for gender equality programs, including funding for UN Women, as well as vocational and higher education programs in Africa, sports, cultural projects, and climate-related funding, especially small-scale renewable energy projects.

Funding for civil society organisations and international NGOs will also be cut in favour of locally-led initiatives.

Aid will be concentrated on a limited number of countries, particularly in Europe’s neighbouring regions.

Development programs in West Africa, the Horn of Africa, and North Africa & the Middle East (MENA) will continue, while regions like the Great Lakes, South Asia, and Latin America will see reduced aid.

Migration control will be central to the new approach, with aid linked to agreements to curb irregular migration and increased investment in refugee programs like PROSPECTS. There will be stronger cooperation with key migration transit and origin countries, such as Morocco and Uganda.

The Netherlands will also strengthen its ties with Dutch businesses in sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, and water, providing incentives for companies to secure international contracts and exploring concessional loans to finance projects.

Humanitarian aid will remain a priority, though funding for UNDP and UNICEF will be reduced by 50%. The government will transition from working with international NGOs to direct partnerships with local organisations and reduce core contributions to the UN and World Bank, focusing aid on projects that align with Dutch interests.

This new strategy will impact regions like West Africa, the Horn of Africa, and North Africa, emphasizing trade, security, and migration.

In contrast, aid to regions outside these priorities will decrease, with a shift towards trade-focused aid rather than direct financial support.

