"Half Of Grocery Items Sold In Zimbabwean Tuck Shops Are Fake"

Our health authorities have not certified some of those goods as safe and fit for human consumption, hence we really need to intensify our efforts through an all-stakeholder approach and it is a fight that would also be needed for our portfolio committee to help us intensify, because really what is out there is quite scary.

Runyowa revealed that the counterfeit products seized include fake Vaseline, flour, rice, and toothpaste. He said:

I would like to, not to scare you, but to advise you that we recently carried out a survey with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe where we went and bought products from the shelf and took them for testing and compared what was written in the results; 50 per cent of the products did not comply. You can actually see fake Vaseline, fake flour, fake rice, fake toothpaste, and this is an alarming rate. You will be aware that over the last quarter, going back to October, there has been an intensified blitz against counterfeit goods, against smuggled goods, so much so that even this afternoon we are actually destroying about four tonnes of goods that were actually confiscated during that practice, to ensure that we remove them from the shelves, because we cannot guarantee our people that they are actually consuming safe goods.

Runyowa called on Parliament to lend its support in the ongoing battle against the spread of counterfeit products.

