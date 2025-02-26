Harare Traffic Unit Seeks Interview With Malloti After She Broke Clamp On Her Car In CBD

As she drove away, a man in civilian clothes was seen picking up the broken clamp and throwing it at Malloti’s car, smashing the windscreen.

Afterwards, Malloti posted on Instagram, accusing the Harare municipal police of being unreasonable. She wrote:

These people clamped me at 4 PM, where should I have gone at that time to pay for the fine? I am loaded with badness in my real life, it’s better to get a screen for $70 than to give these people even a dollar. It’s not about money, I just refused to be weighed down and wasting my time. First thing tomorrow morning is replacing the screen; as long as these people haven’t eaten my money, it’s a win for me.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the City of Harare said the man who damaged Malloti’s windscreen is not one of their employees.

The local authority also said they wanted to interview the car owner, as breaking a clamp placed on a car is an offence. The statement reads:

We have taken note of the video of a blue motor vehicle Registration number AGG7256 which had been clamped by our parking marshals in the Central Business District. The vehicle is seen being driven back and forth and in the process breaking the clamp. The video further shows a man in civilian attire throwing a piece of the broken clamp on the windscreen of the speeding car. The City wishes to put the following on record: The man who is seen throwing the metal object at the car is not a member or an employee of the City of Harare. The breaking of a clamp affixed on a motor vehicle by an authorised officer is an offence. Consequently Harare Traffic Enforcement Unit is keen to interview the owner of the motor vehicle registration number AGG 7256 in connection with the breaking of a clamp. Members of the public are encouraged to comply with the Harare (Clamping and Tow) bylaw 2005 which states that the release of clamped vehicles is upon payment of prescribed fines.

