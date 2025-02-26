Hurungwe Triple Murder Suspect Remanded From Hospital
Trymore Tore (37) of Mubairacheni Village, Chief Chundu, Hurungwe, has been arraigned on three counts of murder by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), between February 15 and 17, 2025, Tore allegedly killed his wife, Moline Chibayanzara, with an axe after a domestic dispute and disposed of her body in a pit latrine.
He is also accused of killing the village head, Kuwesi Masau, with an axe when Masau tried to intervene, and burying him in a shallow grave only 40cm deep.
Tore allegedly stabbed Anety Nabwalo with a kitchen knife and later dumped her body 60m from his homestead, covering it with tree branches. A blood-stained axe and knife were recovered.
Tore attempted suicide by stabbing himself six times before his arrest. He has no family ties and has been threatening villagers, leading to public outrage and concerns for his safety.
Currently, Tore is hospitalised under police guard and has been remanded to March 10, 2025.