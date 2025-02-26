Hurungwe Triple Murder Suspect Remanded From Hospital

6 minutes ago Wed, 26 Feb 2025 06:18:18 GMT

Trymore Tore (37) of Mubairacheni Village, Chief Chundu, Hurungwe, has been arraigned on three counts of murder by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), between February 15 and 17, 2025, Tore allegedly killed his wife, Moline Chibayanzara, with an axe after a domestic dispute and disposed of her body in a pit latrine.

He is also accused of killing the village head, Kuwesi Masau, with an axe when Masau tried to intervene, and burying him in a shallow grave only 40cm deep.

