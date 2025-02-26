Increased Sex Work Activity In Bulawayo’s CBD Unsettles Residents
Residents of Ward 1 in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD) are voicing concerns over the growing presence of sex workers between 8th and 9th Avenue and along Lobengula Street.
As dusk falls, the area, usually home to citizens working hard during the day, transforms into a hub of open solicitation. This has led to feelings of insecurity among CBD residents, especially at night.
The sex workers are reportedly using explicit language and dressing provocatively, which some residents believe negatively impacts young people.
There is concern that exposure to such behaviour might influence children, leading them to adopt inappropriate language or normalise certain behaviours, potentially affecting their social development.
Speaking to CITE Youth Hub, a Ward 1 resident named MaMpofu said that as a mother, it is heartbreaking to see sex workers lingering in her community. She said:
As a mother, it’s heartbreaking to see sex workers lingering around our residential area, exposing my children to a world they’re not ready for.
It’s not just about morality; it’s about safeguarding their innocence and ensuring they grow up in a safe and healthy environment.
MaMpofu also said that some local lodges have become hotspots for sex work, which is damaging the reputation of the community.
A college student living in a CBD flat expressed similar concerns, saying they feel unsafe after 6 p.m. because people often mistake them for a sex worker.
Residents are also worried about the young age of some sex workers, fearing this could lead to a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV in the community.