Increased Sex Work Activity In Bulawayo’s CBD Unsettles Residents

There is concern that exposure to such behaviour might influence children, leading them to adopt inappropriate language or normalise certain behaviours, potentially affecting their social development.

Speaking to CITE Youth Hub, a Ward 1 resident named MaMpofu said that as a mother, it is heartbreaking to see sex workers lingering in her community. She said:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

As a mother, it’s heartbreaking to see sex workers lingering around our residential area, exposing my children to a world they’re not ready for. It’s not just about morality; it’s about safeguarding their innocence and ensuring they grow up in a safe and healthy environment.

MaMpofu also said that some local lodges have become hotspots for sex work, which is damaging the reputation of the community.

A college student living in a CBD flat expressed similar concerns, saying they feel unsafe after 6 p.m. because people often mistake them for a sex worker.

Residents are also worried about the young age of some sex workers, fearing this could lead to a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV in the community.

Tags

Leave a Comment