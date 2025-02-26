OK Zimbabwe Sacks Senior Executives

8 minutes ago Wed, 26 Feb 2025 10:06:56 GMT

OK Zimbabwe Limited has dismissed its senior executives and brought back former managers to guide the company through a major business review and restructuring.

Willard Zireva, who retired in 2017, has returned, along with Alex Siyavora, who led the company until 2021. They will lead OK Zimbabwe temporarily during this period of change.

This follows the recent closure of four OK Zimbabwe stores and ongoing stock shortages, highlighting struggles in the retail sector.

Feedback