OK Zimbabwe Sacks Senior Executives
OK Zimbabwe Limited has dismissed its senior executives and brought back former managers to guide the company through a major business review and restructuring.
Willard Zireva, who retired in 2017, has returned, along with Alex Siyavora, who led the company until 2021. They will lead OK Zimbabwe temporarily during this period of change.
This follows the recent closure of four OK Zimbabwe stores and ongoing stock shortages, highlighting struggles in the retail sector.
The company announced these changes in a statement dated February 26, 2025, from Company Secretary Margaret Munyuru.
The executives who have left the company include CEO Maxen Phillip Karombo, CFO Phillimon Mushosho, and Supply Chain Director Knox Mupaya.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The new leadership appointments are: CEO Willard Vimbai Zireva, CFO Alex Edgar Siyavora, and Supply Chain Director Muzvidzwa Richard Chingaira. Added Munyuru:
The Board would like to acknowledge the outgoing Executive team for their service through this challenging period and to welcome back the team reposed with the remit to stabilise and turn the business around over the next six months whilst the Company engages in the process to identify the executive replacements.