Patsime Trust Hosts Theatre For Advocacy Workshop

Shingirai Manyengavana, the workshop coordinator, emphasized the significance of these workshops in fostering dialogue within communities. He said:

Workshops of this nature are crucial because they create a space for young people to use their talents as a tool for communication.

Jasen Mphepo, the director of Patsime Trust, also spoke at the event, highlighting the organization’s commitment to community change.

He encouraged participants to embrace their voices for positive impact, saying, “Your voice matters; together, we can make a difference in our communities.”

Farirai, one of the workshop facilitators, led a discussion on the role of theatre in raising awareness and inspiring social change.

He explained the importance of understanding issues like sexual harassment and its root causes. Said Farirai:

Theatre can shine a light on these important topics and help us connect with each other.

Following the discussions, participants engaged in a brainstorming session, forming groups to create short theatre presentations addressing pressing issues.

This collaborative effort allowed them to explore their ideas creatively and express their perspectives through performance.

The workshop was a success, bringing together young voices to advocate for change and understanding in their communities.

