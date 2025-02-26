Plumtree Man Jailed 15 Years For Raping Ex-Wife | Mutare Man Forces Himself On Ex-Girlfriend

There, he threatened her with a knife, ordered her to undress, and raped her without protection.

After the assault, he attempted to take her to his home to smuggle her to South Africa against her will.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

However, he learned that her family was searching for her. He borrowed a bicycle and took her back to her family home.

The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to his arrest.

Case 2: Mutare

In the second case, the Mutare Magistrates’ Court sentenced a 36-year-old man to 20 years in prison, with 2 years suspended for 5 years, for raping his ex-girlfriend in Dangamvura.

The two were in a relationship from October 2023 to April 2024, but she ended it due to his violent behaviour.

After their breakup, he continued to force himself on her, leading her to seek a protection order, which was granted on January 2, 2025.

Just hours after being served with the order, on January 3, 2025, he stormed her home, dragged her to a disused house, locked the door with barbed wire, and raped her.

The victim managed to escape while he was sleeping and reported the crime.

Tags

Leave a Comment