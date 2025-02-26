Police Harassment Viral Video Is From 2023, Says ZRP

The police also issued a warning to the public, urging them not to interfere with or obstruct officers in the lawful performance of their duties. Police said those who do will face legal consequences. The statement reads:

Reference is made to a viral video circulating on social media depicting the assault of a police officer. The ZRP wishes to inform the public that this incident occurred in January 2023 in Harare. The suspect responsible for the assault was arrested, charged and taken to court. The ZRP assures the public that justice was served in this matter and the case is now closed. The Police reiterates that anyone who tries to interfere or obstruct police officers in the lawful performance of duty in order to maintain law and order will face the due consequences of the law.

In addition to the video referenced by the ZRP, several other videos have been shared on X by Crime Watch Zimbabwe, showing police officers being assaulted by members of the public.

One of the videos was captioned: “ZRP seriously needs to reflect on why the masses have lost respect for them. This growing disregard isn’t happening without reason, they need to step up and do better.”

