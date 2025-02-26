Police Raid Mauya Drink Brewery

The discovery of thousands of these beverages at the premises has led police to expand their investigation.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, speaking to The Herald after visiting the site on Tuesday, February 25, raised concerns about the operations of some businesses, particularly regarding public safety, health, and security. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the way some companies are operating, especially with regards to the safety, health, and security of the public. As you can see, this is another raid by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, where we have established that this company was operating and, in the process, manufacturing a product— whether it’s a beverage, alcoholic or non-alcoholic — without clarity on its contents.

Nyathi said that the company does not have the necessary license to produce the beverage in question and that the product has not been certified by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ). He said:

Above all, they have no licence to produce this product. This product has also not been certified fit for sale or supply to the public by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, especially considering some of the medicinal qualities being claimed on the labels. These claims have not been substantiated. Then you also have the issue of food standards, where you find that some of the conditions under which this purported beverage is being manufactured are not safe for any product intended for public consumption. As the police, we want to urge business people and companies that, in whatever they are doing, they must, first and foremost, consider the laws of the country. Secondly, they must prioritise the safety of the public. Thirdly, they must ensure that all processes they undertake fully comply with Government regulations.

Nyathi further revealed that several suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the case as investigations continue.

