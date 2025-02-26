Rwanda Criticises UK Decision To Impose Sanctions, Defends Its Actions In DRC Conflict

In a statement, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed disappointment, saying it was regrettable that the UK had “clearly chosen a side.”

The ministry argued that it was “unreasonable” to expect Rwanda to compromise its national security and the safety of its people.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Rwanda asserted that these measures would not help resolve the situation in the DRC or contribute to a lasting political solution to the conflict in eastern DRC.

Rwanda denies supporting the M23 group and claims its troops are simply defending against hostile groups based in the DRC.

Below is the full statement from Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in response to the UK’s actions:

The punitive measures announced today by the UK Government in response to the conflict in eastern DRC – where the UK has now clearly chosen a side – are regrettable. It is unreasonable to expect Rwanda to compromise its national security and the safety of Rwandans. The measures do nothing to help the Democratic Republic of Congo, nor do they contribute to achieving a sustainable political solution to the conflict in eastern DRC. The Government of the DRC has a lot more to answer for than any other party within the DRC itself and in the region but gets away with all manner of violations for reasons that are obvious to all. Consistently not holding the Government of the DRC accountable for repeated attacks on its own citizens, including the ongoing indiscriminate bombing of Banyamulenge villages in South Kivu, encourages the DRC to double down on a military path, prolonging the conflict and the suffering of civilians. Rwanda will continue to insist on security guarantees, which the DRC and the international community have so far been unwilling or unable to provide. This perpetual situation of instability seems to benefit, directly or indirectly, a number of those associated with the conflict. Rwanda is fully committed to working with partner states on the ongoing African-led mediation process and calls on the international community to support this effort, which is the only credible pathway to a negotiated solution.

Tags

Leave a Comment